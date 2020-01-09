Four new felony counts involving two additional alleged victims were filed Wednesday against Jonathan George Taylor, 50, who prosecutors say molested girls at sites including a San Mateo home where he lived from 2011 to 2013.
Taylor, a San Francisco sex offender registrant for a 2006 conviction in San Mateo County, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in San Mateo County Superior Court.
A March 26 preliminary hearing is set in the case.
One of the victims reported the crimes in 2019 and a police investigation located two additional victims, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.