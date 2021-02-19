Foster City will hold weekly Zoom sessions for community members to learn about the city’s Levee Improvements Project.

Starting Feb. 25, the “Levee Live” sessions will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday.

Those interested may sign up for 15-minute slots to speak with a project representative at www.fostercity.org/LeveeLive.

The project involves improving the city’s levees to protect from flooding and future sea level rise. Improvements include widening the Levee/Bay Trail. Segments of the trail have already closed for construction.

Project Manager Paul Nagengast said the live sessions are one way to stay connected to project updates. Those interested may subscribe to updates on the project’s website.

More information on the project is available at www.FosterCityLevee.org. If interested, email leveeproject@fostercity.org or call the project’s hotline at 1 (800) 213-6320.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription