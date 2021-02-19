Foster City will hold weekly Zoom sessions for community members to learn about the city’s Levee Improvements Project.
Starting Feb. 25, the “Levee Live” sessions will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday.
Those interested may sign up for 15-minute slots to speak with a project representative at www.fostercity.org/LeveeLive.
The project involves improving the city’s levees to protect from flooding and future sea level rise. Improvements include widening the Levee/Bay Trail. Segments of the trail have already closed for construction.
Project Manager Paul Nagengast said the live sessions are one way to stay connected to project updates. Those interested may subscribe to updates on the project’s website.
More information on the project is available at www.FosterCityLevee.org. If interested, email leveeproject@fostercity.org or call the project’s hotline at 1 (800) 213-6320.
