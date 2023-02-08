The Foster City Sister City Association hosted a delegation from Inagi City, Japan, Feb. 4, which included a tour of Beach Park Elementary School and a banquet at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Diego Ochoa, superintendent of the San Mateo-Foster City School District, prepared a celebration at the school honoring Inagi City Mayor Katsuhiro Takahashi. Two proclamations were presented to the mayor, one from the district administration and the second from the former school superintendents, Dr. Joan Rosas and Cyndy Simms. Principal Amy Snow led the delegation on a tour of the new school where the mayor had an opportunity to meet some of the students. The delegation was treated to boat rides on the lagoon from boat owners John Selvitella, Shiraz Zack-Kanga and John Culver.
The evening culminated with a banquet at the Crown Plaza Hotel attended by more than 80 friends of the sister city association, Foster City councilmembers and City Manager Stefan Chatwin. The special guest of the evening was Yasushi Noguchi, the consul general of Japan, who said that the Foster City/Inagi City relationship was the most recent of 106 California/Japan sister city relationships.
On Sunday, another celebration was held at the Foster City Recreation Center where the traditional “omiyage” or gift exchange ceremony was conducted. Mayor Jon Froomin presented Mayor Takahashi with a Foster City street sign. On one side it said “Takahashi Blvd” and on the other “Inagi City” where both city logos were printed. Mayor Takahashi gave Mayor Froomin a scroll to be displayed at City Hall.
