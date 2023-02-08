The Foster City Sister City Association hosted a delegation from Inagi City, Japan, Feb. 4, which included a tour of Beach Park Elementary School and a banquet at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Diego Ochoa, superintendent of the San Mateo-Foster City School District, prepared a celebration at the school honoring Inagi City Mayor Katsuhiro Takahashi. Two proclamations were presented to the mayor, one from the district administration and the second from the former school superintendents, Dr. Joan Rosas and Cyndy Simms. Principal Amy Snow led the delegation on a tour of the new school where the mayor had an opportunity to meet some of the students. The delegation was treated to boat rides on the lagoon from boat owners John Selvitella, Shiraz Zack-Kanga and John Culver.

