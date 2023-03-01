Foster City, in partnership with RethinkWaste and Recology, will be hosting a free compost distribution day in March as an offering of appreciation to residents who participated in the CartSMART yard trimmings and organics collection program.
“The compost at this event closes the recycling loop since it is made from the organic material that is collected at the curb and composted at a local composting facility,” the city said in a press release Monday.
The distribution will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 8, in Boat Park at the intersection of Foster City Boulevard and Bounty Drive. Residents will be allowed to take up to a cubic yard of compost, about six full garbage cans, at no charge. Participants are asked to bring their own shovels, gloves and containers.
Free compost is also always available year-round at the Shoreway Environmental Center. Residents can also attend free workshops to learn to compost at home. Visit smcsustainability.org/compostworkshop for more information.
