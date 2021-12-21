Former NFL defensive end Aldon Smith was arrested for DUI once again, this time on a Monday, Dec. 6, during which he offered the driver $1,000 and asked for a ride, and not to involve the police, according to prosecutors.
Smith, 32, a former star player with the 49ers, Raiders, Cowboys and, most recently, the Seattle Seahawks, was beset with off-field issues including multiple drunk driving convictions and domestic violence, was allegedly found with marijuana in his pockets and empty bottles of rum and vodka in his GMC Sierra pickup truck which he was driving when he rear-ended a Recology work truck on an Interstate 280 off-ramp at Farm Hill Boulevard. He then allegedly asked the driver if he was OK, said he cannot have cops there, and asked for a ride from the scene, offering $1,000, according to prosecutors.
The California Highway Patrol was called and Smith refused a field sobriety test. He later tested through a blood sample .2 blood alcohol level, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
Aldon, a San Jose resident, appeared in court Tuesday, Dec. 21, with his attorney Josh Bentley and pleaded not guilty to felony DUI charges. He had three prior DUI convictions in the last 10 years. The case was set for 9 a.m. Jan. 4, for the preliminary hearing. He remains out of custody on $50,000 bail on the condition he wear a alcohol detection device, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
