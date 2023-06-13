Flexibility rose as a top priority for the San Carlos Planning Commission when discussing potential regulations for infill residential development or urban infill units — homes built in single-family neighborhoods under Senate Bill 9.
Since Senate Bill 9 became law last January — loosening restrictions around lot splits and the number of homes that could be built on a site in hopes of spurring more development — city staff have been crafting a permanent ordinance on infill housing units.
Most recently, staff asked commissioners for input on how large and tall the city should permit SB9 units to be and the mix of unit types that should be allowed on a single split lot. Out of the options presented, commissioners said they would support doing away with square footage limits in most cases.
“I believe it gives the city the greatest flexibility. It gives the land owner the greatest flexibility to develop the property in a way that makes sense for them and the type of lot that they have while still keeping the lot coverage the same,” Planning Commissioner Ellen Garvey said.
Under the city’s current emergency ordinance, SB9 units cannot be larger than 800 square feet and 16 feet tall, the strongest restrictions allowed under state law.
Commissioners said they’d support permitting SB9 units to be taller than 16 feet to allow for a second floor and requested staff to look into whether basements could be permitted to help property owners maximize their homes if height becomes an issue.
Chair Jim Iacaponi noted his support depends on whether the city would still be permitted to require a second floor to be stepped back 4 feet, a requirement recently supported by the commission when discussing objective design standards for non-SB9 housing projects.
Meanwhile, Vice Chair Kristen Clements cautioned staff from straying away from what the state requires, arguing that doing so could lead to confrontations between neighbors and create more work for staff.
On unit configurations, commissioners also agreed a mix of units should be permitted on a site — two primary homes, which are typically larger, a primary home and an accessory dwelling unit or a primary home and a junior dwelling unit which, unlike a traditional ADU, must be connected to the primary home.
Clements also shared concerns about the city’s SB9 policies being taken advantage of by home developers who may flip properties and resell them at exuberant costs.
“I think there’s a reason people talk about ownership being part of these proposals and I think it’s to dissuade speculative purchasing and wild offers, which really just bids up the whole market and I just don’t think that does everyone much good,” Clements said.
The commission is slated to make a formal recommendation to the City Council during its June 19 meeting. The council has until this December to adopt a permanent ordinance before the emergency ordinance expires.
