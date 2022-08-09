A fire all but destroyed a McDonald’s restaurant on Woodside Road early Sunday morning, Redwood City fire officials said Monday.
At about 5 a.m., a worker went to open the restaurant and felt the door was hot, then called 911. When firefighters arrived, there was a fire through the roof that had originated in the kitchen and had been going awhile, Redwood City fire Battalion Chief Chuck Lax said.
