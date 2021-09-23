A fire Wednesday night damaged a commercial building in Pacifica at 1830 Palmetto Ave.
Shortly after 11 p.m., six fire companies responded from the North County Fire Authority, which serves Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica.
The first company to arrive found heavy smoke and flames coming from a terrace at the back of the building, according to a news release issued early Thursday morning by the authority.
Crews fought the fire and also performed search and rescue operations, which found no one trapped in the building.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
