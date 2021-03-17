North County Fire Authority crews rescued a man from 50 feet down a cliffside in Pacifica on Wednesday morning.
Crews responded at 8:13 a.m. for the rescue in the area of Mori Point Road and rappelled down the side of the cliff to reach the man, who was then lifted up to safety with only minor injuries, fire officials said.
He was taken to a hospital, and no fire crews reported any injuries. The scene was cleared in about an hour, according to the NCFA.
