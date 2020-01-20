A fire that sparked at a boarded-up building in Redwood City Monday morning was quickly extinguished as it reached two alarms, a fire battalion chief said.
The fire was first reported at 6:19 a.m. at 91 Winslow St., a boarded-up commercial building where firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of it, Redwood City Fire Battalion Chief Geoffrey Balton said.
A second alarm was called but the additional crews did not end up being necessary and the fire was declared under control at 6:58 a.m., Balton said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but Balton said crews suspect there may have been squatters inside the building. No injuries were reported.
