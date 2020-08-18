Kathleen Farley, a member of the San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees, announced her intent to resign from the school board after nearly a decade, according to a district press release.
Effective next month, Farley will step away from the board she has served since her appointment in 2011. The school board will discuss next steps for filling the looming vacancy at an upcoming meeting Thursday, Aug. 20.
Board President Carol Elliott expressed her appreciation for Farley’s commitment to the district in a prepared statement.
“Kathleen brought a unique lens to the board as both a former teacher and someone with a passion for innovation in the world of public education. Above all, Kathleen valued and prioritized the needs of students in all matters before the board,” said Elliott. “She is a treasured colleague and I can say with great confidence that our district is undoubtedly stronger because of her contributions.”
