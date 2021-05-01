The Half Moon Bay History Association is expanding its Coastside History Museum, with construction on a new museum inside the Johnston barn, emphasizing interactive and community exhibits.
Dave Olson, museum project manager with the history association, said construction would begin immediately, and he hopes to have construction finished by late 2021 or early 2022, with the barn portion of the museum opening afterward. The expanded museum building will be 1,600 square feet and is located just behind the currently closed old city jail museum. The organization received all its permits April 13 from the city, which leases the land to the history association.
Olson acknowledged he was not completely confident on the construction timeline, as COVID-19 has increased material prices and contractor availability. Olson said the historical association might have to switch contractors due to the increased construction demand during the pandemic. Many other projects across the Bay Area are taking place, with fewer contractors available for work.
Ellen Chiri, the communications manager of the history association, said the new museum would focus on local Half Moon Bay history and experiences of the community and families, with more interactive displays that will engage people, especially kids. Current displays include local history, shipwrecked items off the coast, local artifacts, Native American history from the Ohlone people and the timeline of the area dating back to the Gold Rush.
“That tone will continue. The biggest thing we want to do is tell the stories of the people who have been here,” Chiri said.
While the design phase was in its infancy, Olson expected more interactive exhibits with computer touchscreen and exhibits on farming, fishing and whaling. The exhibit designs will be geared toward people and their lives, with some flexibility for collections and borrowed donations. Weldon Exhibits will design and construct museum exhibits off site for the new museum in consultation with the history association. Chiri said the organization had not decided on all of the themes and specifics of the exhibit.
“We are just at the very beginning stages of designing of what’s going in there,” Chiri said.
The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission provided preliminary approval in 2018. However, a change in the history association board and several museum barn design alterations delayed the project. Construction over the next year will focus on gutting the building and removing two interior walls to create one large open space. Most of the roof and exterior boards will be kept, and barn improvements have updated the floor and interior over the years. The new museum will meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards and include solar panels and LED lighting.
Since fundraising began in 2018, the history association has raised about $1.2 million, with most of it going toward construction and exhibits. Some of the money will cover the new museum operating costs for three years. The new museum will also have a paid manager position at either half time or full time. Olson said there would be small street blockages during construction.
The old city jail museum at 505 Johnston St. has been closed for over a year due to the pandemic, but Olson said preliminary discussions are ongoing about the jail reopening in June, dependent on no COVID-19 spikes like last winter when there were last discussions to reopen. The jail is only 400 square feet and does not provide appropriate safety precautions to roam around for an extended time, with the board still deciding how to reopen safely. The jail was built in 1919 and is the oldest remaining public building in Half Moon Bay. It later became an office for mental health services and, in 1989, the city acquired it to celebrate local history. The history association opened the museum in 2018 for artifacts and various local coastside history exhibits.
