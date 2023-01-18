After an investigation spanning several months, an equestrian coach who worked in Portola Valley and several other locations throughout San Mateo County has been arrested for sending sexual photographs to one of his juvenile equestrian students, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
It was also discovered that the man, identified as Alec Lawler, allegedly requested and received sexual photos from the juvenile and contacted them with the intent to engage in sex acts, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
