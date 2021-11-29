A man accused of robbing four people at gunpoint in three Peninsula cities in 2019 has been sentenced to three years probation and several years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Dijon Brown of East Palo Alto allegedly robbed several people of their computers after meeting up with them after responding to a Craigslist ad, prosecutors said. He reportedly robbed two people in South San Francisco of their laptops after agreeing to buy the computers on Craigslist and used the same tactic on a man in Redwood City. He later allegedly committed a street robbery in Burlingame of another person walking with his cellphone. The crimes occurred July 15 and 16 in 2019. Brown pleaded no contest to robbery and assault charges Aug. 23. Prosecutors said that Brown has credit for prison time that will complete his sentence, leaving his probation.
