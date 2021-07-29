After pivoting fully to online shows in response to the pandemic, the Dragon Productions Theatre Company will now be transitioning again, this time away from its current space on Redwood City’s Broadway with a new leader at the helm.
“We’re in a new period of transition in all sense of the word,” the company’s new CEO Justine Bechler said.
The Dragon, a 21-year-old institution, has sat at 2120 Broadway for nearly a decade after first being launched in Palo Alto by its founder Meredith Hagedorn.
But the pandemic put the company at a crossroads. Either it remains in its financially demanding location or the team steps away from the space for new ventures.
The decision wasn’t an easy one, Robyn Braverman, president of the Dragon’s Board of Directors, said. Being temporarily without a location was a scary possibility but the financial burden could have forced the theater company to fully shutter after managing to survive nearly 16 months of pandemic-induced uncertainty.
“It’s upsetting. There’s no two ways about it,” Braverman said. “We don’t want anybody to think we’re dead but we do want people to understand small theaters are really in peril.”
Thoughts of vacating the current location span far before the pandemic, Braverman said. The space had grown too small for the company and all its items collected over years of programming. But serious considerations for a move started this spring as the state began to reopen and the eviction cliff loomed for many.
Without steady revenue, the Dragon has largely been unable to cover its $10,000 monthly rent bill on top of other financial obligations, accruing a substantial amount of back rent, Braverman said. And with relief funds slow to trickle in, it was unlikely the debt could be paid without putting the company under.
The Dragon’s saving grace came from the generosity of the company’s landlord and property manager, the women said. Braverman noted most if not all of the rent was forgiven, allowing the theater house to reimagine a fresh start.
“It’s the humans who create the theater. The space is just a thing,” Braverman said, sharing hopes an incubator space for struggling theater companies can be developed with city or interagency support.
Leading the transition is Bechler, with years of experience as a professional singer, actor, director and vocal director who has worked as a theater educator since 2008. She first joined the organization as education director in 2019 and was named chief operating officer at the start of 2021.
Only months after taking on her new role, Bechler is assuming additional responsibilities as the company’s CEO. She’ll be taking on the new title from co-artistic directors Bora “Max” Koknar and Alika Spencer-Koknar who are stepping away after sharing the position starting in 2019.
Bechler shared confidence the board, Koknar, Spencer-Koknar and the company’s growing team will be trusted resources during the transition.
“I’m really excited,” Bechler said. “I feel prepared and like I have amazing support.”
While the company is changing leadership, Bechler said she intends to uphold the values and changes set in motion by her predecessors. The company will continue to focus on supporting actors and students while maintaining its new online presence developed during the lockdown and highlighting the struggles of underserved communities.
Though audience members can expect in-person shows to return in 2022, a traditional season will not be in the Dragon’s future, Bechler said. Instead, she plans to survey the community to better understand the artists still in the area and to select productions that best fit the group.
The Dragon’s education programs with schools and the Redwood City will remain its top priority, Braverman said. Additionally, Bechler shared hopes the company could assist with school productions and set designs, taking over time-consuming roles often filled by parents.
Ultimately, Bechler said her vision for the future of the Dragon includes a warehouse large enough to accommodate the company’s various acts and programs ranging from acrobatics to theatrical performances to acting classes for students of all ages.
In the meantime, the company is scouting for a more temporary and less cost-prohibitive location with an open floor plan large enough for a small stage. Bechler also assured the community the Dragon will remain a Redwood City institution.
Before pursuing that work though, Bechler said the team is focused on vacating 2120 Broadway by Aug. 1. Items not making the move to the new location will be available for purchase by the public.
Bechler said the Dragon is also seeking community support on its Board of Directors and through monetary donations and other volunteer work. And with growth in mind, she said the company is seeking to hire for various positions.
“Theater has really taught me the show must go on,” Bechler said. “The Dragon is too important to stop moving forward and I would love to help it continue to grow and progress as it needs to.”
Visit dragonproductions.net for more information on Dragon Theatre events and updates.
