Steven Booker, a candidate for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat was arrested in the early morning of May 28 for alleged misdemeanor drunk driving in Belmont, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Booker, who is from Half Moon Bay, was arrested before 2 a.m. Saturday on Harbor Boulevard.
Booker is running for District 3, which includes the cities of Atherton, southeast Belmont, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, Portola Valley, San Carlos and Woodside. The DA’s Office said it had not made a decision on if it would pursue charges against Booker. He could face six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted. He did not return a call for comment.
