After nearly two years as Millbrae’s Community Development Director, Darcy Smith has rejoined San Bruno as the Assistant City Manager, San Bruno City Manager Jovan Grogan confirmed.
Smith previously served as the Community and Economic Development Director for San Bruno from 2018 to 2020. Prior to that she worked in the planning department for the city of San Mateo for 15 years.
“We are excited to have her back on team San Bruno,” Grogan said in a text.
Smith’s first day on the job will be Aug. 22, according to the city. She will oversee the city’s economic development program, including the Bayhill Youtube campus expansion and Tanforan redevelopment, a release states.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Earth Systems from Stanford University in 1998 and a Master’s in Urban Planning from San Jose State University in 2003. Since 2004, she has been a certified member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.
Tami Yuki was previously the Assistant City Manager in San Bruno. She earned $241,000 annually for the role, according to state records. Smith earned $227,500 in Millbrae, according to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.