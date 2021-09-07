A 45-year-old woman hiking on a popular coastal trail in Pacifica died after she tripped and fell off a cliff, authorities said.
The Pacifica Police Department said the woman fell 50 feet Sunday from the top of Mori Point trail to Rockaway Beach. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The San Mateo County Coroner identified her as Yvonne Rogan, of Daly City.
Witnesses said they saw Rogan trip and fall off the trail.
Rogan's childhood friend, Jason Behan, told KRON-TV she recently got into hiking to get healthy and couldn't believe it when he heard what happened.
"She was a good mom. She was a daughter. She was a good wife. She was a good friend. She was all that. They don't make them like that anymore," Behan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.