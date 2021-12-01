Fire officials extinguished a house fire in Daly City without civilian injuries on Tuesday at 4:26 p.m.
Seven fire companies arrived to a single-family residence at 380 Miriam St. after reports of billowing, black smoke coming from the second floor, according to a media advisory from North County Fire Authority.
Firefighters faced floor-to-ceiling smoke inside the residence as they tried to salvage belongings and contain the fire in the building of origin. There were no people in need of rescue inside, stated the fire authority.
Four hours later, fire crews extinguished the fire. One firefighter faced a minor injury, was transported to a nearby hospital and was released upon evaluation.
Six residents are displaced from the incident, though found housing elsewhere, said the fire authority.
North County Fire Authority’s Fire Prevention Services Division is currently investigating the fire’s origin.
