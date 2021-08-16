A fire at a home in Daly City displaced three people on Saturday evening, fire officials with the North County Fire Authority said.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. at a two-story town home located at 178 Eastmoor Avenue, fire officials said.
At the scene, firefighters entered the home and found no occupants, but encountered smoke and flames coming from the home's kitchen. Firefighters were able to successfully contain the fire to the area.
In addition to damage to the kitchen area, the fire also caused smoke damage to the rest of the home. Ultimately, three residents were left displaced, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
