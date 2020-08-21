The CZU August Lightning Complex fires burning in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County merged overnight and now encompass roughly 50,000 acres, and are still burning out of control, according to Cal Fire officials.
The relative low humidity in the region, the rugged and inaccessible terrain and limited firefighting resources available to fire crews were all factors in helping the blaze expand, fire officials said Friday morning.
"Fire activity may dictate more evacuations and road closures in the days to come," Cal Fire officials said in a news release.
“Firefighting resources are limited due to the number of fires burning throughout Northern California, limited visibility due to smoke is hampering aircraft operations."
Overnight the number of evacuees from the region grew to roughly 64,000 and fire officials estimated that the fire was threatening 24,323 structures. The blaze has already destroyed 50 structures.
As of about 6:45 a.m., two injuries to first responders had been reported.
Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the entire region, according to fire officials.
People who need help rescuing pets can call (831) 471-1182.
More information on fire updates and evacuations for the CZU Complex fires can be found here: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/f0121f7f2f0941afb3ed70529b2cee75
To list yourself safe, go to www.redcross.org/safeandwell to click "List Yourself as Safe and Well."
Anyone with questions about accommodations for evacuees can call the Red Cross at (866) 272-2231.
To sign up for Cal Fire email updates register at https:tinyurl.com/czulightning. Cal Fire can also be reached at (831) 335-6717.
To stay up to date on traffic advisories and restrictions visit: https://cruz511.org/.
