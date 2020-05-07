In response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of San Carlos enlisted the assistance of the Community Foundation of San Carlos to help with its Neighbor to Neighbor Program.
The Community Foundation of San Carlos expanded its philanthropy to embrace nonprofits, issuing more than $200,000 to assist in relief efforts after being enlisted by the city.
Over $150,000 in emergency grants were disbursed in early April to address immediate community and front-line worker needs, including personal protective equipment, food assistance and other core services. On April 29, the foundation’s Board of Directors approved $60,000 in grants to local nonprofits to support community health and well-being.
The Community Foundation of San Carlos was established in November 2019 with a $2 million endowment from the city.
For more information about the Community Foundation of San Carlos and the COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit cfsancarlos.org or email info@sancarloscf.org.
