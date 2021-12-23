Caltrain will continue to run on the holidays Friday and Saturday but on its weekend schedule.
The weekend schedule is available at caltrain.com/schedules/weekend-timetable.html.
The administrative offices of the San Mateo County Transit District, which manages Caltrain, and the first-floor ticket sales booth will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Caltrain customer service is available by phone at (800) 660-4287 on Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
