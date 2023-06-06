Caltrain will be suspending its service between San Francisco and Millbrae Stations on the weekends of June 10-11 and 17-18 to accommodate Caltrain Electrification construction and testing, according to the transit agency.
Construction crews will continue to erect poles and hang wires for the Overhead Catenary System, as well as installing and testing signaling equipment. Caltrain encourages riders to seek alternative transit options. Limited bus service, known as a bus bridge, will be provided to Caltrain-dependent riders traveling to or from the affected area.
These will be the 13th and 14th of approximately 30 weekends in 2023 in which service will be adjusted to accommodate construction and testing for electrified service, which is expected to launch passenger service in fall 2024. Thus far, construction crews have installed 59 poles this year along with over 200,000 feet of wire, according to Caltrain.
Electrification will increase the number of trains, modernize service and add new safety elements. The new trains will feature on board displays with digital trip information, increased storage capacities, baby-changing tables, Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat. Electrification will also help meet ambitious regional and state climate action goals by lowering greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality and relieving traffic congestion.
