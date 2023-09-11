Caltrain fare increases are expected in 2025 as the transit agency seeks financial stability and deals with ridership issues following the pandemic.
Caltrain’s Board of Directors approved plans for fare increases at its Sept. 7 meeting that will see an increase to the base fare by 25 cents starting July 1, 2025, to reach $4 for adults. In 2027, it will increase another 25 cents to $4.25. An increase to the zone upgrade tickets by 25 cents will occur in 2026.
“We believe that staff have provided a package that would accommodate the needs of riders given the reduction of ridership since COVID and since we are in the middle of regional fare changes as well,” Caltrain Board Member Monique Zmuda said at the meeting.
Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said that the fare increase is estimated to generate around $1.1 million in revenue for the transit agency. Caltrain ridership continues to remain low when compared to the rest of the Bay Area transit agencies and remains at around 39% compared to pre-pandemic numbers. For comparison, BART is at around 47%. Commuter habits have changed as many people no longer commute to the office as often as before, with some people adopting a hybrid work schedule that has hurt Caltrain. Many people also are less likely to go to San Francisco for work and recreation. Caltrain fares also represent a significant portion of revenue for the transit agency, more than other agencies, increasing the importance of strong ridership numbers.
As part of the changes, the Go Pass price in 2024 will be reduced from $342 per pass to $275 per pass. A Go Pass allows companies and other institutions to purchase unlimited ride passes for employees, students and other individuals. Caltrain staff noted there had been a decline in use by companies of the Go Pass program. The transit agency only has approximately a third of the Go Pass participants it had pre-COVID. The changes will also reduce the minimum number of users required for Go Pass usage from 84 to 20 to bring in smaller organizations. The reduction will reduce fare revenue by about $61,000, although any increase in participants because of it could increase revenue instead. Discounts are also expected for students at schools enrolled in the program and residents in affordable housing projects enrolled in the program.
Caltrain staff said it performed equity analysis comparisons to ensure no undue burden on low-income and minority groups.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.