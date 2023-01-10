Daily journal local transportation generic logo

Caltrain has agreed to a $1.3 million, two-year agreement with SamTrans to rent office space at the SamTrans headquarters for staff, along with reimbursement for previous office use.

The two-year lease agreement term officially started Oct. 1, 2021, and it includes a monthly payment of $56,000 to SamTrans for the use of office space at SamTrans headquarters, located at 1250 San Carlos Ave., San Carlos. The two-year term will total $1.3 million and includes some money for requested security improvements, with an option to continue on a month-by-month basis afterward at $56,000. The lease will be for the Caltrain Modernization Program. Terms include using half of the first floor of SamTrans headquarters as office space. The Caltrain board agreed to the terms at its Jan. 5 meeting.

