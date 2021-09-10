The city of Burlingame will have a “soft opening” of its new Highland garage with 64 parking spaces available for free until all the 368 spaces are available when the garage opens Sept. 22, according to the city.
The Lorton Avenue vehicle entrance is closed but the Highland Avenue vehicle and pedestrian entrances are open. There is a 10-hour limit and no parking between midnight and 6 a.m., according to the city.
