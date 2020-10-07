Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old Burlingame woman who was last seen at her care facility on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The woman, Iris Gaton, is white, 4 feet 11 inches, 110 pounds, possibly wearing jeans, an oversized sweater and hat. She speaks English, according to police.
She also had her guitar and a large bag with her. She used to live in San Francisco on Laguna Street, and was known to frequent Union Street, where she would play her guitar, according to police.
Anyone who sees her is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.