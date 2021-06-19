Burlingame school officials adopted a budget showing a structural deficit heading into the next fiscal year, formalizing a financial plan that has been a serious point of contention among district administration and teachers.
The Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved during a meeting Tuesday, June 15, a budget projection that anticipates an $823,778 budget shortfall in the 2021-22 fiscal year that should grow to $2.3 million the following year.
The financial issue has been the foundation of a dispute between teachers who are seeking a raise and administrators who claim there are inadequate funds available to meet the demands. As a result, an impasse was called in contract negotiations and a third party has been called in to dislodge the deadlock.
In previous discussions, officials said they would allow the mediating party to perform its function before reconvening for more intensive contract talks later in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.