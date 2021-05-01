A new town square planned for downtown Burlingame featuring a grove of trees placed next to gathering space where community members can socialize, be active and enjoy performances received praise from city officials.
During a joint session attended Saturday, April 24, by members of the Burlingame City Council and Planning Commission, officials weighed the proposals of two different designs for the town square planned at a surface parking lot behind Burlingame Avenue.
While no decision was made during the meeting, officials received a first opportunity to review designs for the forthcoming community amenity located on the lot bounded by Lorton Avenue and Park Road, adjacent to a new development at the former post office.
One proposed design featured a dense grove of trees bordering Lorton Avenue that could be both an active space for kids to enjoy as well as a relaxing setting for adults to enjoy natural tranquility. Designers described the space as iconic and civic but also playful and flexible, which could easily be transformed to accommodate festivals or markets.
Most officials during the meeting favored the proposed design over an alternative featuring a curved line of trees guiding visitors through the open space.
“I really like the simplicity of the grove,” said Planning Commissioner Sandy Comaroto, synthesizing the perspective of many who appreciated the practical design fitting naturally into the gridded structure of downtown.
The proposal also includes a water fountain and a small stage for performances, plus an area with wooden furniture for those dining outdoors and a play space for kids featuring cornhole games and other activities.
Those who favored the design said the grove of trees will also offer an amenity to decorate during the holidays.
Advocates for the grove also claimed they felt the design featuring a curved line of trees was overly complex for an open space.
“It is trying to be something that I don’t think we really need,” said Planning Commissioner Will Loftis.
Further, he suggested the curved proposal would work well in an area with spacial constraints or a unique character. But on a geometric parking lot, he said the curved design didn’t make sense and rather appeared as a solution in search of a problem that didn’t exist.
The curve of trees is designed to cut through a portion of the space with seating underneath and a water feature near Lorton Avenue. Designers considered it a more modern approach than the classic look of the grove.
While most officials and residents said they favored the grove design, which also alluded to Burlingame’s affinity for trees, Vice Mayor Ricardo Ortiz said he preferred the curved proposal because he felt it connected Lorton Avenue and Park Road better.
Additionally, he said officials must be careful when moving ahead with designs featuring a water fountain because of the drought conditions. Councilmember Emily Beach recognized those fears, but said favored the feature so long as the water was recycled and conserved.
From the discussion, designers said they will consider the feedback in preparation for the next meeting regarding the square to be held in May.
Officials and community members have been refining designs for the town square since last year, and consultants hired to facilitate the process said they have received 200 responses from those offering input on the plan.
The town square is proposed on the lot abutting Burlingame’s former post office at 220 Park Road, which is slated to be rebuilt into a sweeping office development expected to be the city’s tallest building.
The building is proposed to be six stories, with five floors of office space built over a ground floor of retail and dining space opening into the town square. The office building also will feature two floors of underground parking, expected to be available to the community during evenings and weekends as a replacement for some of the spaces lost when the existing lot is rebuilt. The construction of a new 368-space five-story parking garage downtown is also nearly done.
Sares Regis, which will build the commercial project with Dostart Development Company, also volunteered $2 million toward constructing the community square.
Councilman Michael Brownrigg admired both proposals and said he believes whichever design is ultimately selected will be a massive upgrade for Burlingame.
“I think this is a tremendous investment in our entire downtown,” he said.
The City Council will be discussing the town square concept design proposal at its Monday, May 3 meeting at 7 p.m. To access the meeting by computer: Go to www.zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 863 7831 0407 Passcode: 950443 To access the meeting by phone: Dial 1-669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 863 7831 0407 Passcode: 950443
