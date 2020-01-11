Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposals on homelessness, affordable housing and climate change won praise Friday from state lawmakers representing this region.
Assembly-man Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, said climate change is a crucial issue.
“San Mateo County is front and center dealing with the challenges around Bay level rise,” Mullin said.
Newsom in his budget proposals for 2020-21 also addressed affordable housing that is critical for San Mateo County, the assemblyman said.
“We’ve been very successful,” Mullin said, “on building market-rate housing.”
But housing for low-income residents is scarce.
“We’re a contributor to this crisis,” said Mullin.
State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, said the Legislature will take up programs and paying for measures proposed in the state budget.
“Now we work on it,” he said.
“It’s exciting to work with a governor who recognizes what’s necessary to keep California the Golden State,” said Hill.
Newsom’s budget proposal ensures Californians have access to affordable and clean energy — and the governor is committed to act with the Legislature if PG&E is unable to deliver on those expectations as the utility emerges from bankruptcy, Hill said.
Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, said in a statement that the budget Newsom unveiled “is a reflection of the bold and progressive values we hold dear in California.”
Berman cited the governor’s proposed investment in computer science education, including nearly $20 million for teacher training and resource coordination.
“Since my days working at the Silicon Valley Education Foundation, it has been a long-standing goal of mine to close the science, technology, engineering and mathematics education gap in California schools,” he said. “In the 24th Assembly District, too few students have access to computer science courses, despite living in the heart of the Silicon Valley.”
Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove said in a statement that money in Newsom’s proposed budget for better emergency preparedness and forest management is needed — and overdue.
“But too much of this budget is out of touch with everyday Californians,” Grove added.
“More than 50% of Golden State residents are already considering fleeing because Democrats have imposed high costs on too many basic necessities.”
Newsom offers a lot of new programs, but the basics — lowering the cost of living, ensuring safe communities, providing high-quality education and serving the disabled — must be addressed, she said.
