Bob March, who rose to fame during the early years of television broadcasting in the Bay Area as “Captain Satellite”, has died at home near Sacramento. He was 93, according to Louise Ann Pennella-March, his daughter-in-law. March died Thursday morning, Pennella-March said Friday.
He had been living with his wife, Alice, in the Sacramento area in recent years
In 1958, March starred in the title role of “Captain Satellite” on KTVU in Oakland. Almost immediately, he became easily identifiable to a generation of kids growing up in the Bay Area and northern California throughout the late 1950s and the 1960s, all of whom watched his afternoon kiddie show every afternoon after school.
Before Captain Kirk, Luke Skywalker, Buck Rogers - even the Robinson family and their Robot from “Lost in Space” — there was Captain Satellite, who, courtesy of KTVU, flew in from outer space each weekday afternoon and into the living rooms of Bay Area children for more than a decade.
When Captain Satellite debuted on KTVU, it aired live for one hour every weekday afternoon beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The show soon became a smash hit with Bay Area children, fresh home from a
day at school. March's signature outfit on the air was a helmet and a dark
uniform under a light-colored triangular vest, with artwork featuring a
thunderbolt passing through a globe. The show's set was a cutaway rocket ship
which “blasted off” each afternoon.
