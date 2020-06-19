In a reversal, Notre Dame de Namur University this week announced it would accept new students in the summer and fall of 2020 for three major graduate programs.
Those include art therapy, clinical psychology and education and teaching credentials. The Belmont university has also formed partnerships with three other Bay Area institutions to ensure the future of these graduate programs that are in higher demand, the school said in a statement.
NDNU and Dominican University in San Rafael have entered into a partnership to continue the art therapy psychology program; it has partnered with Menlo College to continue the clinical psychology program; and has also partnered with St. Mary’s College of California to preserve the education and teaching credential programs.
“NDNU has restarted admissions for these programs with the knowledge that these partnerships will allow students to complete their degrees if NDNU is not able to continue operations in Belmont beyond spring 2021,” according to the statement. “These partnerships are one of many pathways that the university is exploring to position itself for the future to serve the community as a center for learning.”
The university remains unsure about its future and has said permanent closure by 2021 is one possibility.
“The university is continuing to work with community leaders and elected officials, as well as other organizations, to explore additional partnerships and options, including sharing the campus to support ongoing operations,” according to the statement.
