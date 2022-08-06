Two people charged in the 2019 murder of Mohammad Othman, a 17-year-old Carlmont High School student from Redwood City, have been given court dates for their next appearances in Superior Court, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Ruben Gonzales-Magallanes, 24, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Antonio Marcos Valencia, 22, of Concord, are accused of being accomplices in a marijuana sale to Othman and others at Central Elementary School in Belmont Jan. 7, 2019.
Gonzales-Magallanes appeared in court, and his next court date is Aug. 12. Marcos Valencia will have his court date Sept. 2. Gonzales-Magallanes was arrested in Indianapolis and recently extradited back to San Mateo County.
Jose Mijares Munoz, 19, from South San Francisco, and Jorge Gonzales Mandujano, 17, of Mountain View, have also been arrested. Gonzales Mandujano and Gonzalez Magallanes allegedly each firing one shot that hit Othman.
The four allegedly planned to rob Othman and others at the elementary school after the four set up a ruse meeting to sell marijuana. The DA’s Office said there were around 15 to 20 people in the general vicinity. The reasons shots were fired during the robbery remain undetermined. Nobody else was shot.
