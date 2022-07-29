SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The commuter train system servicing the San Francisco Bay Area is again requiring masks for travelers and employees, the agency said.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit's board of directors voted Thursday to immediately reinstate the mask mandate on all trains and in stations beyond ticket gates. It runs through Oct. 1 unless it's extended again.

Terence Y
Terence Y

How sad. After numerous studies, along with the CDC, confirming what many of us already know – masks don’t prevent COVID infections, the board of directors at BART and the sky-is-falling LA public health folks think they know better than science. Hey BART and LA, do I need to remind you that Newsom, Breed, Pelosi, and numerous other Democrats trust the science and even they eschewed masks when there was a mandate. Long live COVID theatre!

