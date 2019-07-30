A man who walked away from the Alternative Custody Program in Pacifica on Saturday and was last seen in San Francisco is being sought by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The agency said that Michael Baker, 37, was last seen at noon Monday on the 2000 block of Mission Street in San Francisco.
Corrections officials were alerted that Baker had tampered with his electronic monitoring device around 4:40 p.m. Saturday and contacted local police and dispatched agents from the Office of Correctional Safety.
Baker is described as a white man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 196 pounds, with short strawberry blond hair and a tattoo of a star on the right side of his neck.
He entered the voluntary program allowing eligible offenders “to serve up to the last 12 months of their sentence in the community in lieu of confinement in state prison,” the agency said.
Baker, serving a sentence for transporting/importing a controlled substance, was scheduled to be released next March.
Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Office of Correctional Safety Special Agent C. Chua at (510) 750-8000.
