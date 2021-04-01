A man who pointed a gun at people outside their garage after they refused to give him a drink Tuesday was arrested after a 14-hour standoff that ended when chemical agents were used to get him out, according to police.
At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, the man, identified as Domingo Molina, 37, was alleged to have passed by the victims on the 500 block of Charter Street in Redwood City and asked for the beverage. They quickly walked away and he allegedly did not pursue them, according to police.
Molina was identified in a police lineup and was last seen entering a residence on the 500 block of Flynn Avenue, where police went. Police established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to negotiate with Molina to leave through the help of SWAT and other agencies, along with pleading requests from family members. After being medically evaluated for previous injuries sustained elsewhere, the suspect was booked into county jail for attempted armed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and on an outstanding felony warrant, according to police.
