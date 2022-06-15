The San Mateo County Asian Pacific Islander Caucus, along with the county’s Police Chiefs and Sheriff Association and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe strongly condemned the attack on Millbrae Councilmember Anders Fung over the weekend in San Francisco.
The caucus called on all people and communities within San Mateo County to reject hate and violence.
“We must demand and support specific measures to reduce the increasing instances of hate crimes, apprehend and prosecute the attackers, and restore people’s right to feel safe in the communities they call home. These measures include increasing funding for mental health services, services for youth at risk, and effective regulations preventing violent crimes as a start,” according to a statement released by email.
Fung said he was attacked with a concrete block around 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, while visiting San Francisco’s Lands End, knocking him to the ground and leaving him with a gash on his head.
Fung said the attackers, described as two young men wearing hoodies, threw a piece of concrete and other debris from above while he and his family were exploring below near the Sutro Baths ruins, a popular attraction in northwest San Francisco.
He said he received five stitches and suffered a cervical disc herniation but is expected to make a full recovery.
Fung was with his wife and two children, who he said were 20 or 30 feet away. He said he initially thought it was an accident, but when his family yelled at the young men to stop throwing things, one of them pointed a middle finger before the pair fled.
The U.S. Park Police, who are in charge of the federal land on which the incident occurred, said officers met with Fung and searched the area for suspects but did not locate any, noting the investigation was ongoing.
Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the USPP Criminal Investigation Unit at (415) 561-5151 or email SFFO_CIU@nps.gov.
