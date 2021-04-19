Police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of multiple arson incidents in East Palo Alto, with the most recent taking place April 10.
The suspect is 26-year-old Sender Abraham Ramirez Gonzalez, who is thought to be homeless.
In the early morning of April 10, Gonzalez walked along the bike path adjacent to the East Palo Alto RV Safe Parking lot at 1798 Bay Road. Police said Gonzalez set four fires along the fence bordering the lot, where people were asleep in their vehicles.
The Menlo Park Fire Protection District responded to the incident and extinguished the fires, which damaged one RV and several parts of the fence.
Through a joint investigation between Menlo Park Fire Investigators and the East Palo Alto Police Department, Gonzalez was identified as a suspect. Investigators also linked him to four previous fires in East Palo Alto, which were also small in size and quickly extinguished.
On the evening of April 13, a patrol officer located Gonzalez on the bike path where he is suspected of starting the April 10 fire. Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of arson.
