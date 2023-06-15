A man who attacked three people with a machete at San Francisco International Airport last June was committed to the Napa State Hospital Wednesday, June 14, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Karamjit Singh, 33, of Yuba City, allegedly entered SFO’s International Terminal and attacked two people waiting in line at the ticket counter with a 2-foot-long machete. He then allegedly slashed a third person waiting in line at a food court, the DA’s Office said.
The alleged incident occurred before security checks, with his machete hidden in his backpack. The three victims suffered only minor injuries. During the alleged attack, he dropped papers with 9/11 conspiracies and wrote conspiracy statements on a wall. Singh allegedly told police he wanted to educate people about who was really responsible for the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, the DA’s Office said.
In February, Singh allegedly addressed the court, stated he was fine and then launched into numerous statements about the murder of his family, how he has been hacked and is constantly monitored. Judge Lee ruled that Singh is not competent to stand trial, according to the DA’s Office.
Competency relates to the defendant’s ability to assist in the case. The hospital’s goal is to attempt to bring patients back to competence by both counseling and medication.
If he hasn’t been restored to competency in two years he will be brought back to the court for potential establishment of a conservatorship, Wagstaffe said.
A hearing is set for July 17 for Singh’s status of transportation to the state hospital.
