A man accused of breaking into a construction site and stealing $8,000 worth of tools and equipment was arrested Monday, June 12, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Ricardo Cauich, 48, of Redwood City, allegedly broke into a San Carlos construction site with an accomplice Friday, June 9, by cutting through a fence and stealing 20 new copper pipes. He allegedly pried opened a large metal toolbox, which damaged the box, and stole $1,500 worth of equipment, according to the DA’s Office.
On Monday, the foreman of the construction site reported the crime to police. An hour later, a victim reported their Apple AirTag attached to one of the tools was pinging on Rolison Road in Redwood City. The AirTag was allegedly tracked to a white van registered to Cauich. According to police, Cauich admitted he and accomplice, Anjel Jimenez, entered the worksite and stole the property. He also allegedly said Jimenez sells the stolen property, according to the DA’s Office.
Cauich pleaded not guilty to five felonies including two counts of burglary, one count of possession of stolen property, one count of grand theft and one count of vandalism. He could receive up to five years in state prison if convicted. He returns to court June 21 for a Superior Court review conference and then June 27 for the preliminary hearing, according to the DA’s Office.
