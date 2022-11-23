Two people accused of street racing in Redwood City that resulted in the death of a couple with two young children went to court for the first time Tuesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Cesar Morales, 17, of Redwood City, and Kyle Harrison, 23, of Redwood City, were in court on Nov. 22. Both were charged with two counts of second-degree murder and speed racing charges, prosecutors said.
The pair are accused of going over 80 mph on El Camino Real in Redwood City and were arrested Nov. 21 by Redwood City police. The teen allegedly hit the car at El Camino Real and Finger Avenue intersection in Redwood City on Nov. 4 while racing Harrison. The pair did not know each other before the race, prosecutors said. Harrison is accused of avoiding the collision and driving off without returning.
Morales appeared in juvenile court and is being held in custody at juvenile hall, and his next court appearance is Dec. 20. Harrison’s next court date is Dec. 9, and he is being held in custody on no bail status, prosecutors said.
