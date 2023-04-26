The trial for a man accused of street racing in Redwood City resulting in the death of a San Carlos couple is on hold while the defense and prosecution wait for results from the California Highway Patrol detailing how fast the vehicle was going and how much it braked before it crashed into the family’s Chevrolet Bolt, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
“The defense may be looking to see who is at fault for the accident,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. “What we are looking for from the CHP is how fast was the vehicle going and was there an attempt to brake.”
Kyle Harrison, 23, of Redwood City, is accused of going over 80 mph on El Camino Real in Redwood City while racing a teen. The two raced about a half mile before the 17-year-old’s car collided with Greg Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42 and their twin daughters at the El Camino Real and Finger Avenue intersection in Redwood City Nov. 4. Both Ammen and Spiridon died at the scene and the two children survived.
Harrison’s role in the race has resulted in him being charged with two counts of second-degree murder and speed racing charges. He pleaded not guilty to charges against him during a Dec. 9 court appearance, the DA’s Office said.
The judge granted the joint motion to continue the case and Harrison’s next court date to set a preliminary hearing May 30. Harrison remains in custody on no bail status, the DA’s Office said. The teen is being tried in juvenile court.
