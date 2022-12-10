A man accused of street racing in Redwood City that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple pleaded not guilty to charges against him during a Dec. 9 court appearance, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Kyle Harrison, 23, of Redwood City, is accused of going over 80 mph on El Camino Real in Redwood City while racing a teen. The teen allegedly hit another car at El Camino Real and Finger Avenue intersection in Redwood City on Nov. 4. Harrison’s role in the race has resulted in him being charged with two counts of second-degree murder and speed racing charges, the DA’s Office said.
