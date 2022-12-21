The teen driver who raced another driver and crashed into the car of a San Carlos couple and their two children will not be released and was instead ordered by a judge into custody at Juvenile Hall Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The teen has entered a plea denying the allegations against him.
The teen, 17, and 23-year-old Kyle Harrison, both from Redwood City, were arrested in late November for the crash that killed the couple. The teen is accused of T-boning a car at the intersection of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue in Redwood City Nov. 4 while racing Harrison, resulting in the deaths of Greg Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42. Their twins, 7, survived the crash.
Harrison is accused of going over 80 mph on El Camino Real in Redwood City while racing the teen. Harrison’s role in the race has resulted in him being charged with two counts of second-degree murder and speed racing charges, along with the teen, the DA’s Office said.
Harrison’s next court date is Jan. 27. Harrison remains in custody on no bail status, the DA’s Office said. The teen is being tried in juvenile court.
