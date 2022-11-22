Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Two street racers accused of going over 80 mph on El Camino Real in Redwood City and killing a San Carlos couple have been arrested on second-degree murder charges, according to authorities.
Redwood City police announced the arrest Monday of a 17-year-old male from Redwood City and 23-year-old Kyle Harrison. The teen is accused of T-boning a car at the intersection of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue in Redwood City while racing Harrison, resulting in the deaths of Greg Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42.
The pair are accused of street racing on Nov. 4 at around 8 p.m., with the pair starting at Howard Avenue in San Carlos, going south, and deciding to race down to Redwood City, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The two raced about a half mile before the 17-year-old’s car collided with the couple’s car turning left at an uncontrolled intersection, resulting in their deaths, prosecutors said. The couple’s two children were in the car but survived. Harrison is accused of avoiding the collision and driving off without returning. The Redwood City Police Department said an investigation determined that a speed contest caused the accident. Both racers knew each other prior, prosecutors said.
The DA’s Office said that while investigators are still determining how fast the pair were going, it believes they were going more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, his office will initially charge the pair with second-degree murder, with plans to evaluate if more charges are needed as the investigation continues. Wagstaffe cited the car’s speed, clear evidence they were racing, and the lack of judgment to drive that fast when many drivers and pedestrians are still out at night.
“It was such a total disregard for anyone’s safety to be going three times the speed limit,” Wagstaffe said.
The 17-year-old was driving a Mercedes, while Harrison was driving a BMW. The DA’s Office said it had not found any preliminary evidence of drugs or alcohol use from the pair.
The teen was taken to the hospital after the collision and was under guard until his arrest on Nov. 18. Redwood City police booked him into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center. The juvenile had two 15-year-old passengers with him in the car. Both passengers were transported to the hospital, and neither will face any criminal prosecution. Redwood City police arrested Harrison on Nov. 21 after officers found him at his residence in San Mateo County. Harrison’s vehicle was found at his home and collected as evidence. Law enforcement served search warrants on both of their residences and cars. The pair are set for arraignment Nov. 22.
A GoFundMe post has been sent up for the couple’s twin girls to provide resources and care for them. The fundraiser has received $529,000 as of Nov. 21. People can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-madison-olivia for more information about the fundraiser.
