All four passengers have been removed from a Tesla that plunged over a cliff near Devil’s Slide on Monday and crews are working to tow the vehicle up to the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The car went off Highway 1 just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels shortly before 11 a.m.
