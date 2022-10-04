A San Mateo police officer on routine patrol stopped a car on La Selva Street at Casa de Campo for a vehicle code violation, which yielded arrests for drugs for sale, a loaded and unregistered gun, cash and child endangerment since a 5-year-old was inside.
At about 11:54 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, the officer stopped the car with four adults and the child. A record check of the driver, Fane Havea, 23, of Fremont, and the front passenger, James Williams, 20, of San Mateo, revealed they were on bail for pending criminal charges, which allowed for a probation search, according to police.
During a search, a loaded and unregistered Glock 23 was located in a purse resting on the center console, accessible to both Havea and Williams. Inside a backpack in the front passenger area was a large amount of cash and a large amount of suspected marijuana. Inside the trunk, more suspected marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine were found, along with a digital scale. In total, 56.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 2.37 grams of cocaine, and 90.05 grams of methamphetamine were seized, as was $2067 in cash, according to police.
The 5-year-old child was released at the scene to her grandparents and all four adults were transported to the police department to be interviewed. It was determined both rear passengers were not associated with the illegal items located in the vehicle and were ultimately released, according to police.
