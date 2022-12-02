San Mateo police are on the lookout for one of two brothers involved in a violent early-morning robbery at the Shoreview Laundromat in October that sent two men to the hospital, where one remains.
At about 6:37 a.m. Oct. 16, San Mateo police were dispatched to the laundromat on the report of a battery in progress and learned a man, identified as Mosese Taunaholo, 19, of Alameda, allegedly brandished a handgun at a male victim inside and directed him to go outside, but he raised his hands and refused.
Taunaholo allegedly punched the victim and forcefully carried him outside. Taunaholo’s brother, later identified as Tevita Taunaholo, 25, of Oakland, joined and they both allegedly assaulted the victim until he was unconscious. The Taunaholos then allegedly rifled through the victim’s pockets and took his belongings, including the keys to his vehicle.
The brothers allegedly assaulted a second victim, who arrived at the laundromat separately and unrelated to the first victim. They also allegedly stole the keys to the second victim’s vehicle. The Taunaholos allegedly fled the scene in the victims’ vehicles east on Dakota Street. The two victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was discharged, but the other victim remains hospitalized, according to police.
Within a few hours, San Mateo police learned the first victim’s vehicle was at the Southland Mall in Hayward. Hayward police observed Mosese Taunaholo going into a bathroom stall and detained him and located three wallets and a replica handgun inside. San Mateo police arrested Taunaholo and located the keys to the first victim’s vehicle. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail for attempted murder, among other charges.
San Mateo detectives continued the investigation and identified two additional suspects: Philimon Lauaki, 21, of Oakland, and Tevita Taunaholo. Lauaki was arrested in Oakland yet Tevita Taunaholo remains at large, according to police.
