All lanes are now open on the freeway connectors that were closed Monday morning by a fire in a homeless encampment under the Interstate Highway 880 overpass near the MacArthur Maze in West Oakland.
The fire broke out at about 10:30 a.m. near Wood and 34th streets near the Emeryville border and quickly engulfed dozens of vehicles, including at least 20 cars and several RVs that were parked under the freeway.
Heavy smoke from the fire was blocking nearby freeways and westbound I-80 to southbound I-880 was shut down and motorists were being diverted to the Bay Bridge toll plaza. The eastbound I-580 connector was also shut down, according to the California Highway Patrol.
About 65 firefighters were needed to fight the blaze, which in addition to burning the vehicles, ignited about 50 yards of a large, unused train trestle, Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt said.
The fire was extinguished by about 2:15 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol announced that the freeways were once again open to traffic.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported.
